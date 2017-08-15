Politics

Former Gov. Pataki Backs Kid Rock For Senate

Photo of Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
White House Correspondent
2:06 PM 08/15/2017

Former Republican New York Gov. George Pataki backed rockstar Kid Rock’s potential bid for Senate in a tweet Tuesday.

The rocker, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has been flirting with a 2018 Senate run in Michigan, and last week a prominent super PAC linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Ritchie should run. Pataki’s tweet Tuesday solidifies that the Republican establishment could rally around a rocker who has a history of vulgar lyrics.

“Kid Rock is exactly the kind of candidate the GOP needs right now,” Pataki wrote.

Recent polling shows Ritchie with a huge lead in the Republican primary and neck-to-neck with Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow. Ritchie has yet to announce whether he will run, but said in a recent statement, “The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so!”

Tags: George Pataki, Kid Rock, Michigan
