Four House Groups Call For Trump To Fire Bannon, Gorka And Miller

Leaders of four separate minority House caucus groups are calling for President Donald Trump to fire his top White House aides Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller.

In a letter to the president, the leaders of the black, Hispanic, Asian and progressive caucuses are asking Trump to remove White House chief strategist Bannon, deputy assistant to the president Gorka, and senior policy adviser Miller, after the violent white nationalist groups’ rally in Charlottesville, Va., that occurred over the weekend.

“Americans deserve to know that white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are not in a position to influence U.S. policy,” the Associated Press reported. “In this time of tumult in our country, Americans deserve a leader that will bring us all together and denounce those who seek to tear us apart.”

Rumors of Bannon’s possible departure have risen after the protests in Charlottesville turned extremely violent, leaving many injured and one dead. (RELATED: Will Steve Bannon Be The Next To Go?)

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

