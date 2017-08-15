Jennifer Palmieri, the communications director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, said Tuesday that President Trump has given “a platform for white supremacists.”

“I believe we know what this president is,” Palmieri said on MSNBC. “He’s someone who, throughout his campaign, gave white supremacists a platform.”

“You know, Richard Spencer, the white supremacist leader said his ideas didn’t have anywhere to go until Trump,” she continued. “And so, he has allowed that to happen, continues to allow that to happen as president. And so we know that.”

Palmieri said the major question that Americans should have moving forward after the Charlottesville, Va. incident is “are we going to survive?”

“Republican leaders and some Democrats are not as welcoming as I feel about seeing Republican leaders make statements that are critical of the president and that denounce this racism…but that’s the only hope that we have that we can survive this as we come out of a post-Trump era,” she concluded.

