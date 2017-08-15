Laura Ingraham: Toppling Confederate Monuments Is About Destroying History, Not ‘Racial Healing'[VIDEO]

Nationally syndicated radio host Laura Ingraham said Tuesday the removal of a Confederate monument in North Carolina is “not about racial healing” but destroying history.

“We do give respect to the dead. All of our war dead. We respect them. Not respect everything they stood for, but respect the fact that when the time came they stood up and fought for their views in this country,” Ingraham said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“What else will be subjected to their eradication and denunciation? This is not about racial healing. This is about the control of the narrative and the destruction of historical recognition. That is terrifying. What about books? Will they start burning books too?”

Ingraham expressed concern over the media’s coverage of the events in Charlottesville, Va., along with the toppling of the Confederate monument in North Carolina Monday evening. Protesters ripped down the statue before spitting on it and kicking it repeatedly.

“This is about controlling a historical narrative, which we see happening all over the world,” she said. “We see it with the Taliban, pulling down Christian historical sites. We’ve seen this in the old Soviet Union. We see this with the Stalinists.”

Ingraham was concerned over the media celebrating such actions and labeled the North Carolina protesters criminals.

“When you see bands of criminals, which is what they were yesterday, ripping down public property and being celebrated in the American media for doing so, we have a real problem on our hands,” she said. “It’s about the eradication of history.”

“All history is complicated. It’s difficult at times, but that doesn’t mean you eradicate it and make it better,” she concluded.

