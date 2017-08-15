Mooch 2024? Scaramucci Inquiry Suggests Political Hopes

For reasons that are still unclear, short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appears to be trying to scoop up Internet domains of the type commonly used for presidential campaign websites.

A representative of Scaramucci’s recently contacted Luke Thorburn, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, about purchasing Scaramucci2024.com, Scaramucci2028.com and Scaramucci2032.com, The Daily Caller is told.

Attempting to purchase the website does not necessarily mean that Scaramucci — known widely as The Mooch — plans or is even considering a run for president in seven, 11, or 15 years. Another possibility is that Scaramucci is attempting to purchase the domains in order to have control of his brand.

But Scaramucci and his representative have not responded to numerous inquiries seeking an explanation for the domain inquiries.

Thorburn, who was in the news last year after he was fired by Goldman Sachs after he started up a business selling pro-Trump merchandise, bought the trio of domains within an hour of Scaramucci being appointed to his White House post last month.

And last Monday, a representative for the 53-year-old Scaramucci emailed Thorburn inquiring about the domains. The representative initially offered $15 for each link, which currently re-directs to MakeTheUnitedStatesGreatAgain.com, a website Thorburn set up to sell his Trump-themed apparel.

Emails obtained by TheDC show that the representative told Thorburn that they were “trying to obtain these domain names for Mr. Scaramucci.”

“I am representing his interest. I receive no personal or financial gain in this transaction. I am trying to obtain the information for Mr. Scaramucci so he can determine how to proceed,” reads one email to Thorburn.

Scaramucci, a former hedge fund financier, lasted only 10 days in his White House job, but an interesting stint it was, nonetheless.

After holding an introductory press conference which won high praise from the press, Scaramucci’s bubble burst after he criticized then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior White House adviser Steve Bannon in an expletive-filled interview with a reporter from The New Yorker.

Priebus was fired as chief of staff the day after the intervew, but his replacement, retired Gen. John Kelly, was reportedly no big fan of Scaramucci. He canned the Mooch on his first official day on the job.

Scaramucci has remained in the media spotlight since his ouster. He was interviewed on Sunday for the first time since being fired. In the interview, with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Scaramucci criticized President Trump for not responding strongly enough to white supremacists who held a rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

On Monday, he appeared on CBS’s “The Late Show” with Steven Colbert. In that interview, Scaramucci lamented about his short White House tenure.

“I didn’t think I’d last too long,” he said. “But I thought I’d last longer than a carton of milk.”

Despite the bid to snatch up Internet domains bearing his name, Mooch has indicated that he plans to support Vice President Mike Pence’s future political endeavors. He is also reportedly developing a sitcom with the working title, “Attack of the Swamp Monsters.”

In an online Q&A he held on Sunday, Mooch said he refers to Pence as “46,” the sequential number for the next president.

Scaramucci did not respond to several emails seeking comment. The representative who contacted Thorburn — whose name is being withheld at the request of TheDC’s source — did not respond to emails or a message left at their office.

