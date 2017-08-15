Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said if it were up to him, Steve Bannon would no longer be working in the White House.

Scaramucci joined Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday night and was asked if he thought Bannon could be one of the White House leakers.

“I’ve been pretty open about that,” Scaramucci said. “I said he was, and I obviously got caught on tape saying he was so I have no problem saying that.

Many people have renewed calls for Steve Bannon to be fired from his role as chief strategist because of the alt-right and white nationalist protests that broke out in Charlottesville, Va. Bannon is often considered a leader of the alt-right movement.

“Is he going to be gone in a week?” Colbert asked Scaramucci.

“That’s up to the president,” Scaramucci said. “If it was up to me he would be gone. But it’s not up to me.”

