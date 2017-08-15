Pelosi Says Trump ‘Has Sheltered And Encouraged The Forces Of Bigotry And Discrimination’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasted President Donald Trump’s comments claiming both sides were responsible for the violent outbreak at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

According to Pelosi, Trump has failed to ease critics’ concerns he is sympathetic to the white nationalist movement.

“The President’s press conference today made plain that the statement he gave on Saturday is what he really believes,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “The President’s continued talk of blame ‘on many sides’ ignores the abhorrent evil of white supremacism, and continues a disturbing pattern of complacency around acts of hate from this President, his Administration and his campaign for the presidency.”

Pelosi alleged the president has “sheltered and encouraged the forces of bigotry and discrimination” since the start of his administration.

“We have seen the manifestation of this behavior in the hiring of White House staff members, but also in the unmistakable conduct of his Administration toward immigrants, Muslims, and communities of color,” she continued. “There is only one side to be on when a white supremacist mob brutalizes and murders in America. The American people deserve a president who understands that.”

Her remarks come one day after she called on the president to fire chief strategist Steve Bannon over allegations he is a white nationalist.

