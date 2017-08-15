Pence Backs Strange In Alabama Election

Vice President Mike Pence threw his support behind Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama Tuesday afternoon, just before the state’s special Senate election.

The vice president tweeted Tuesday that “Luther Strange has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with President @ realDonaldTrump and is supporting our agenda to # MAGA.”

Strange is one of three Republican candidates running to fill the vacancy left behind after Attorney General Jeff Sessions vacated his seat to serve in the Trump administration. Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange as Sessions’ temporary replacement.

The senator currently trails former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore by as many as 14 points in some polls. Real Clear Politics had Moore up roughly four points as of Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump backed Strange Tuesday morning, tweeting that Alabamans should “vote for Luther Strange, he will be great!”

Strange said Tuesday morning that he hoped Trump’s endorsement would give him a much-needed boon to close the gap between himself and Moore.

If no candidate is successful in garnering 50 percent of the vote Tuesday evening, the two top performing candidates will move on to a primary runoff before the general election.

