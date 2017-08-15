Trump Has Hired The New White House Comms Director

President Donald Trump has offered an unnamed individual the White House communications director position and that person has accepted the president’s proposal, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

The position has been vacant since Trump fired former White House Communications Director Anthony Scarumucci on July 31.

Scaramucci, also known as “the Mooch,” took over the White House communications role in late July, forcing out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who was known for his combative approach to dealing with reporters. Scaramucci did not last long as the president fired him before he was every officially swore in.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].