Trump Retweets Cartoon Image Of Trump Train Rolling Over CNN

President Donald Trump retweeted a cartoon Tuesday morning depicting a Trump train ramming into the CNN logo, which is trying desperately to stop the train’s forward momentum.

The president quickly removed the tweet from his profile, amid almost immediate backlash from Twitter users.

Trump RT’d this pic showing a CNN journalist hit by a train days after a white nationalist ran his car into activists, killed Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/tWjdoE70AS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

Trump’s retweet of the cartoon comes at a politically and racially charged time in the nation. Riots broke out in Charlottesville, Va., last week after white supremacist groups marched on the University of Virginia campus in a “Unite the Right” rally. The white supremacists were met with counter protesters from Black Lives Matter and other groups.

Trump faced an onslaught of negative press and attacks from congressional Republicans Monday who said the president did not do enough to specifically call out the perpetrators of the Charlottesville protests.

The protests ended in injuries and one death, after a car barreled into a crowd Saturday afternoon during clashes between white supremacists, Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other groups. Many called out the president’s retweet Tuesday for the cartoon’s similarity to the weekend car attack in Charlottesville.

Trump has a history of duking it out with CNN, often referring to the media outlet as “fake news” and calling out its reporters. The president told CNN’s Jim Acosta Monday afternoon to his face: “You’re fake news.”

