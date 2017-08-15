President Donald Trump asked Tuesday if the “alt-left” bears some responsibility for the violence at a Charlottesville protest led by white supremacists.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right?” Trump asked the group of media. “Do they have any semblance of guilt?”

“What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs. Do they have any problem?” he continued. “I think they do.”

“As far as I’m concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day,” Trump said before a reporter tried to cut him off, and he responded, “Wait a minute, I’m not finished fake news.”

“I will tell you something. I watched this very closely,” Trump asserted. “You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other side that was very violent. And nobody wants to say that. But I’ll say it right now.”

