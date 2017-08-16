ABC proved in just 13 seconds that President Donald Trump was right to say that “both sides” of the protests in Charlottesville, VA were responsible for the violence.

During their Wednesday morning reporting, ABC replayed a clip of Trump assigning some blame to the “alt-left” during his Tuesday evening presser about infrastructure and the Charlottesville riots.

Trump argued that while the white supremacists at the protests should be blamed and denounced, he believes the Antifa groups that were present also contributed to the violence.

“What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right?” Trump asked a gaggle of president Tuesday evening. “Do they have any semblance of guilt?”

A voiceover from an ABC reporter confirmed that both sides were looking for violence at the “Unite the Right” rally.

“Police say both protesters and counter-protesters came to Charlottesville ready for a fight,” the reporter said.

The entire clip from Trump’s comments to ABC’s confirmation took just 13 seconds.

