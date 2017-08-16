Bannon Says He Hopes Democrats ‘Talk About Racism Every Day’

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon hopes Democrats continuously talk about racism as he thinks it will lead to their defeat at the polls.

The comments from Bannon came during to an interview published Wednesday by The American Prospect.

Bannon called up Robert Kuttner, a columnist for the liberal magazine, on Tuesday mainly to discuss China and trade. But the former Breitbart chairman did touch on the issue of race in light of the violence surrounding a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Despite being connected to the alt right by Democrats, Bannon denounced it in the interview, “Ethno-nationalism—it’s losers. It’s a fringe element. I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more.”

“These guys are a collection of clowns,” the White House senior aide continued. He went to say, “The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

These comments are quite similar to remarks made by President Trump during a press conference Tuesday.

“We have many companies, I say pouring back into the country. I think that’s going to have a huge, positive impact on race relations. You know why? It’s jobs. What people want now, they want jobs. They want great jobs with good pay and, when they have that, you watch how race relations will be,” Trump stated.