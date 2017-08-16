Bannon Would ‘Love To Have One Less Hispanic’ In White House, According To Trump Business Council Member

President of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) Javier Palomarez said Trump administration advisers Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller would “love to have one less hispanic with free access to the White House.”

“If I walk away, if I give up in frustration the only people who win are the Steve Bannons and the Stephen Millers of the world,” he said on “Morning Joe” Wednesday. “They would love to have one less hispanic with free access to the White House, to the president, to Ivanka Trump and to several of the secretaries.”

Palomarez was continually pressed by the “Morning Joe” panel as to why he didn’t follow his colleagues and resign from Trump’s council in protest.

“I completely understand their position,” Palomarez said of those who quit. “I support and commend them for taking a position. They went from a thumbs up to a middle finger very quickly. And perhaps rightly so.”

Palomarez reserved the right to one day resign, and critiqued the White House for elevating bigotry.

“At some point we may decide to step off, but right now the focus is on getting back to business,” Palomarez said. “Once again, business has taken a backseat to bigotry with this administration. We need to focus on the job at hand.”

Palomarez did have praise for some in Trump’s administration, adding he wants to keep those channels of communications open to better serve American small businesses.

“The fact of the matter is that there are people around him [Trump] like Ivanka, like Secretary Mnuchin, like Secretary Purdue, like Secretary Perry who have given us an audience. Who are working with us to ensure small business has a place at the table,” he said.

