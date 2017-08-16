Bernie Sanders Wants A Congressional Resolution To Condemn ‘Neo-Nazism’ And ‘White Racism’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for a congressional resolution to condemn neo-Nazism and white racism, stopping short of including all types of racial discrimination on MSNBC Wednesday.

“And by the way, I think again we probably should have a resolution passed in Congress which I hope can pass unanimously condemning neo-Nazism and white racism,” Sanders said in an interview on “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Sanders was asked how he felt in the midst of the recent violence and said it was painful to witness the loss of innocent life, but then quickly pivoted to critique President Donald Trump.

“What is even more painful, is that we have a president of the United States who has not stood up and condemned, in no ambiguous terms, the horrors of nazism and what these people stand for,” he said. “His [Trump’s] is an ideology that is counter to everything that this country is supposed to be about. And it’s not asking very much to have a president who sees this to say, this is disgusting, this is ugly, and I condemn it.”

Sanders also expressed approval for Republicans who have come out strongly in condemning the violence by name, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling it “the right thing to do.”

“I am happy to see that we have Republican leaders, very conservatives, joining virtually all Democrats all progressives, in saying racism and white supremacy and neo-Nazism is not something that we tolerate for one second,” Sanders said.

He added the blame lies entirely with the white nationalists claiming there is no room for equating the two dissenting factions.

“The idea that there is some equivalence, or some shared blame when you have people marching under racist banners, under neo-Nazi banners and not have a president that condemns that forthrightly, that is a very sad moment in American history,” he said.

