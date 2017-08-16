CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘We Have No Choice’ But To Elevate Hate Groups With TV Coverage

GOP Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia called out CNN’s Chris Cuomo for giving too much coverage to violent hate groups involved in the Charlottesville protest, but Cuomo defended the coverage, and said, “I don’t have a choice.”

“I hear you about that and look, I’ve dealt with this struggle, I’ve been in this business a long time. Don’t let the makeup fool you. And there is a balance about how much oxygen you give to hate,” Cuomo said on “New Day” Wednesday.

“How much of a platform do you give it? But you know what, I don’t have a choice. Because the president of the United States just breathed life into that movement. Just said that they’re on equal moral footing with the people who oppose them. We have no choice, but to bring it out and remind people what it was.”

Taylor thought President Donald Trump’s Tuesday press conference could have been handled better but felt the media was fanning the flames of division, and empowering the very people they are trying to disarm.

“I think that there was a failure there. There’s no question about that. But I got to be honest, with all due respect Chris, they’re getting a hell of a lot of platform on this network and other networks as well too. So I’m sure they have to be very happy about that,” Taylor said.

