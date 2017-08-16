CNN’s Don Lemon Says Those Who Support Trump Admin Are ‘Complicit In Their Racism’

CNN Host Don Lemon said Wednesday that anyone who works in the White House and supports President Donald Trump is “complicit in their racism.”

“Let me be plainly clear, anyone who is in that White House and is supporting him [Trump] is complicit in their racism as well,” Lemon said on “New Day.” He also accused Trump of stirring up racial animus and being openly hostile to former President Barack Obama.

“We know now why he’s so upset. For those of you who did know, so obsessed with Barack Obama. Barack Obama was a black president. Maybe he didn’t think Barack Obama was fit to be in office. He traded on racial animus and racial BS and he’s been doing it for decades, and we are going to sit here and pretend that we’re surprised,” Lemon said.

Lemon saw Trump’s comments as impossible to defend, expressing shock and confusion that African American and Jewish pundits would appear on TV to stand behind the president.

“How can anyone defend what he the president said yesterday. It is indefensible. I can’t believe people get up here on CNN and on other networks and defend, actually try to defend, especially African Americans and Jewish people, to try to defend what Donald Trump said yesterday. There is no defense for what he said yesterday,” Lemon concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]