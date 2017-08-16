Members of the media are crying on television over President Trump’s fiery press conference on Charlottesville, VA where he blamed “both sides” for the violent protests.

Some argued that Trump’s comments minimized the responsibility of white supremacy groups for the violence, while others took issue with his insistence that there were “fine people” marching in the “Unite the Right” rally.

“I am sorry that this is where we are right now and I hope the president learns a lesson from his press conference on yesterday,” sniffled Gianno Caldwell, a Republican political analyst, before drying his eyes with a tissue.

CNN’s Van Jones nearly lost it on air while talking his godmother, who is Jewish, and “can’t count on the president to defend her.”

Several of the media members were able to keep their eyes dry on air but described how their friends were crying over Trump’s comments because they were reminded of how they felt when he won the election in 2016.

“I have too much eye makeup on to start crying right now,” Fox News’ Kat Timpf said of Trump’s assertion that there were “fine people” on both sides. “It’s disgusting.”

