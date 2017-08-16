Despite Primary Talk, GOP Voters Still Want Trump In 2020

Despite increasing talk of a potential challenge to President Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, a new poll shows that GOP voters aren’t quite ready to give Trump the boot.

Allies of Ohio Gov. John Kasich — who has steadily increased his national political presence in recent months — told MSNBC’s Willie Geist that there is a growing sense of a “moral imperative” to challenge Trump in the 2020 primary.

Trump is more vulnerable than a typical incumbent as his poll numbers have continued falling.

Republicans in office are distancing themselves from Trump after he blamed “both sides” for violence at a white nationalist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville that left one woman dead. (RELATED: Kasich, Super PAC Capitalize Off GOP Chaos)

Still, Republican voters don’t appear ready to ditch Trump for another Republican candidate.

A Marist poll released on Wednesday shows 64 percent of Republican voters prefer Trump over Kasich in a hypothetical primary matchup. Just 23 percent said they would support Kasich in such a match up.

Trump similarly prevails in a hypothetical match-up over Vice President Mike Pence, although by a narrower margin. The poll found 56 percent of voters would choose Trump over Pence in 2020, while just 33 percent say they would take the vice president over Trump.

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Ben Sasse, both of whom have been outspoken critics of Trump, have also been floated as potential primary challengers to Trump in 2020.