Drudge Suggests Heather Heyer’s Death Being ‘Used For Political Advantage’

Influential news aggregator Matt Drudge suggested Wednesday that Heather Heyer’s death at the white nationalist rally last weekend is being exploited for political purposes.

Drudge, who rarely tweets, posted on Twitter: “There are 45 murders A DAY in USA. Most ignored and not used for political advantage…”

Heyer, age 32, died after 20-year-old James Fields drove his car through counter-protesters. (RELATED: Heather Heyer’s Dad Forgives Charlottesville Driver: ‘He Don’t Know No Better’ [VIDEO])

Drudge’s comment comes as President Trump is under fire for his response to the violence in Charlottesville.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump blamed bad actors on “both sides” for the violence, and claimed that there were also “very fine people” who were in Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue there. (RELATED: Trump Claims There Were People At White Nationalist Rally Who Just Wanted To Save A Statue)

Many in the media interpreted Trump’s comments as defending white nationalists, although Trump did emphasize: “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”