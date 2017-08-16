EXCLUSIVE: Hope Hicks To Be Named White House Comms Director

Hope Hicks will be named the new White House communications director, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

President Trump has offered the job to Hicks and she has accepted the position, according to a White House insider. Hicks has been close by Trump’s side since the early days of the campaign and is one of his most trusted staffers. She has been serving on the press team in more of a behind-the-scenes role as the director of strategic communications.

The communications director position has been open since President Trump fired Anthony Scaramucci in July, just ten days after the Mooch took over the position from former press secretary Sean Spicer. Trump ditched Scaramucci shortly after he decided to bring on Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

