FBI Reopens Case Into Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting

The FBI has “reopened” a request for documents related to former President Bill Clinton’s 2016 tarmac meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) President Jay Sekulow told Fox News that the FBI sent him a letter indicating officials reopened his Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request, after initially denying the existence of records related to the Clinton-Lynch meeting.

The meeting between Bill Clinton and Lynch, which occurred at the Phoenix airport June 27, 2016, drew scrutiny as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was being investigated at the time for improperly handling classified information.

“While we appreciate that the FBI has ‘reopened’ the case file and is now ‘searching’ for documents responsive to our duly submitted FOIA request from more than a year ago, it stretches the bounds of credulity to suggest that the FBI bureaucracy just discovered that ‘potentially responsive’ records ‘may exist’ on its own accord,” Sekulow, who is also a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said in a written statement.

The FBI’s letter, sent one week after the ALCJ accused the agency of lying about the existence of the documents, states “records potentially responsive to your request may exist.”

The ACLJ released 400 emails last week, surrendered by the Justice Department in response to a FOIA request, which show Lynch used an alias to coordinate a communIcations response to media inquiries about the meeting. (RELATED: Here Is The Alias Email Account Loretta Lynch Used As Attorney General)

Sekulow told Fox News the ACLJ will continue to “press on in our legal fight to ensure that the details of the secret Clinton-Lynch meeting and the subsequent cover-up and withholding of information from the public comes to light.”

