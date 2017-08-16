George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush released a statement Wednesday denouncing the “racial bigotry” of white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Va.

The former presidents sent out the joint statement three days after the city was rocked by violent protests when white supremacist groups marched against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms,’ they wrote from Maine. “As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights.”

“We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country,” the statement concludes.

