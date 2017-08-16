In Odd Move, One Of Mueller’s Investigators Leaves Trump-Russia Probe

One of the FBI officials recently brought onto the Trump-Russia investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has left the team, according to a new report.

ABC News is reporting that Peter Strzok left the position for unknown reasons. He is now working in the FBI’s human resources department. It is unclear why the move was made.

CNN reported last month that Mueller had picked Strzok to manage the ever-expanding investigation into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian government.

The probe has expanded to include possibly illegal business activities involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

As chief of the FBI’s counterespionage section, Strzok oversaw the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Strzok was one of the FBI officials who interviewed Clinton during her interview last July 2. Three days later, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that charges would not be filed against Clinton for mishandling classified information.

CNN reported last month that Strzok also helped start up the FBI investigation into possible campaign collusion. That probe began last July, just as the Clinton inquiry ended.

The Office of the Special Counsel declined to offer comment regarding Strzok’s move.

