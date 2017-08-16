Filmmaker Michael Moore said Tuesday that “white America” is “culpable” for putting “racist” Donald Trump in the White House.

After Trump’s presser on the violent protests in Charlottesville, VA where he blamed “both sides” for violence, Moore asserted that Trump voters threw minority Americans under the bus by voting for a “hater” who they thought could help their own economic interests.

“White America has to stand up. We cannot any longer be mealy-mouth about this,” Moore said on CNN Tuesday night. “And, if you want me to say it again I’ll say it again. You got it the first time? Anybody who enables…anybody who votes for and supports a racist, is a racist.”

“You are culpable white America,” he said. “I am sorry, but there is redemption for you.”

Lemon praised Moore, telling him he is “never one to hold his comments.”

“Not today,” Moore responded. “Not anymore.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter