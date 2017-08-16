The Mooch’s Interview With Colbert Was So Cringe-Worthy, Comedian Tim Young Could Barely Watch [VIDEO]

Comedian Tim Young urged viewersTuesday to try not to cringe as they watched former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Young noted the interview got off to a rocky start when the man affectionately known as “The Mooch,” who lasted just 10 days as President Donald Trump’s communications director, starts off with a “I’m going to kill all of your writers” joke.

Scaramucci’s interview with Colbert gets so bad, Young contemplated ending his show early in protest, but stuck it out.

Young also reveals why Scaramucci went on the show in the first place.

