Trump To Hold A Campaign Style Rally In Arizona

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally in Phoenix next week, according to a Wednesday email announcement from his 2020 reelection campaign.

The rally is scheduled to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is Trump’s first time back in Arizona since being sworn in as president in January.

Trump has held several rallies while in office, with his most recent one in Youngstown, Ohio on July 25. He has also held rallies as president in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Melbourne, Fla., Harrisburg, Pa., Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn. (RELATED: ‘Vintage Trump’ Comes Out At Iowa Rally)

Trump touted his successes as president during his last rally in Ohio, bringing up the Second Amendment, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs.

“With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office,” Trump said at the rally.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].