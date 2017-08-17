Bob Corker: The White House Needs ‘Radical Changes’ Since Trump Doesn’t Demonstrate ‘Stability’

GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee called for major changes at the White House, alleging President Donald Trump doesn’t understand the “character of our nation” while speaking at the Chattanooga Rotary club Thursday.

Corker blasted the Trump’s heated rhetoric, questioning his competence after the president faced sharp backlash for doubling down on his comments both sides share responsibility for the violent outbreak that took place at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

“We’re at a point where there needs to be radical changes at the White House — it has to happen,” he told reporters, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reports. “He recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of our nation — what has made it great and what it is today. He’s got to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands that. Without those things happening, our nation is going to go through great peril.”

The Tennessee Republican said promoting divisions to gain support from his base is not going to help bring the country together and makes it more difficult for the nation to overcomes its challenges.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence, that he needs to demonstrate in order for him to be successful — and our nation and our world needs for him to be successful, whether you are Republican or Democrat,” he said.

Corker said he hopes the president “does some self reflection,” and changes his approach to governing to something that better promotes stability and peace throughout the country.

