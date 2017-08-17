CNN Commentator Accuses Trump Of Being A ‘White Supremacist’

CNN commentator Symone Sanders accused President Trump of being a “white supremacist” Thursday night for his defense of Confederate statues and monuments.

“For a long time I never actually thought Donald Trump was a racist,” claimed Sanders, who was previously the national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. (RELATED: CNN Commentator Says George Washington And Thomas Jefferson Statues ‘Need To Come Down’)

“Today when the president was tweeting again about culture and tripling down on these statues, something just clicked in my brain. It made me think that not only is Donald Trump a white supremacist sympathizer, I think he identifies with this notion of white supremacy, this notion of preservation of white culture,” she said. “And does that make him white supremacist? Yeah. Does that essentially make him a racist? I absolutely believe so.”

“And I have been hesitant to say that because I think words matter and they’re really important. I don’t like to throw the word racist around. I don’t like to throw lots of different kinds of words like that around,” Sanders claimed. “Today I’m at the point, much like the guest you just had, the President of the United States is a racist. We have put a white supremacist in the White House.”

The Associated Press, it’s worth noting, defines “white supremacy” as “The racist belief that whites are superior to justify political, economic and social suppression of nonwhite people and other minority groups.”

