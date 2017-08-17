Corey Lewandowski Has A New Gig — Again

A super PAC that supports President Trump has hired one of his most loyal defenders as a spokesman.

America First Action announced on Thursday that former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski will join the super PAC as a senior advisor and spokesman.

Lewandowski has maintained close ties to Trump since being fired from the campaign last June. He has been seen visiting the White House and traveled with Trump on Air Force One last month. There had been some speculation that Lewandowski would join the White House in some capacity, but those plans never materialized.

Now, he will join other Trump supporters in an attempt to advance the Republican’s legislative agenda. The group most recently went after Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller over his opposition to the repeal of Obamacare.

“We’re thrilled to add Corey R. Lewandowski to our growing roster of experienced professionals who have been in the trenches on hard-won political campaigns,” America First Action president Brian Walsh said in a statement.

“His spirit, dedication to the President, and policy prowess will make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Lewandowski has floated from gig to gig since leaving the Trump campaign. After the election, he formed a lobbying firm called Avenue Strategies. He has since left the firm and now runs Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC, a consulting firm.

He was also recently fired by the TV network One America News Network, reportedly because he was spending too much time on Fox News.

“It is a great honor to join the team at America First Action,” Lewandowski said in a statement. “I look forward to working side by side with these talented individuals to help advance the Trump agenda and elect people who support Making America Great Again.”

