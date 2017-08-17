The Economist’s latest cover shows a cartoon President Donald Trump using a white KKK hood as a megaphone.

The image, created by Joe Berkeley, promotes an article titled, “Donald Trump has no grasp of what it means to be president,” and was tweeted out by The Economist early Thursday morning.

“Donald Trump is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office,” the tweet reads.

Donald Trump is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office https://t.co/xLDMtLclUw — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The piece itself indicates that Trump is “not a white supremacist,” so the image seems to imply that Trump’s rhetoric may encourage those hate groups, whether he intends to or not.

The article, which states that Trump’s “unsteady response [to Charlottesville] contains a terrible message for Americans,” is listed as an “editor’s Pick” on The Economist’s website.

The cover has mixed reviews on Twitter, with some denouncing The Economist as a “rag” and others agreeing that Trump is “inept” and an enabler of white supremacy.

Follow Amber on Twitter