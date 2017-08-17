Jewish Dem Reps: Trump Charlottesville Comments Show ‘Lack Of Moral Compass’

A group of 18 Democratic Jewish lawmakers blasted President Donald Trump’s response to the acts of violence committed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., calling on the administration to take strides to fight racism Thursday.

In the letter — spearheaded by Michigan Rep. Sander Levin — the House members said they are concerned about his decision to double down on his remarks both sides were to blame for Saturday’s violent outburst, which resulted in the death of a counter-protester and more than 20 injuries.

“We are deeply troubled by your statement blaming ‘both sides’ for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia,” they wrote. “Your statements show a deep misunderstanding of history and a fundamental lack of moral compass. As the leader of our nation, it is incumbent upon you to stand up to hate, not provide legitimacy to those who violently perpetrate it.”

The members slammed the Trump’s remarks stating the were “very good people” that were both protesting and counter-protesting at the event, asserting they don’t believe it is appropriate to equate the two sides.

“The man who has been charged in the death of Heather Heyer went to that rally knowing that he would find scores of people — white supremacists, just like him — spewing hate-filled, racist, and anti-Semitic lies,” they continued. “Many other groups and individuals with similar anti-Semitic and racist messages were also in attendance, including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. Their actions caused immeasurable pain and suffering to Heather Heyer’s family, and to all who believe in equality for all Americans.”

The letter called on the president to be more conscience of his rhetoric, noting several of them are related to Holocaust survivors or represent them in their districts. “They know how hateful, incendiary rhetoric leads to violence. Heather Heyer’s death is another powerful and painful reminder,” it reads. “In the strongest possible terms, we urge you to consistently and unequivocally fight against racists and anti-Semites. Anything less is beneath the dignity of your office and the ideals of our great nation.”

Trump has received sharp backlash following his Tuesday press conference, with members on both sides of the aisle calling the president to assure there is no ambiguity in whether he is sympathetic to white nationalism.

Since his remarks earlier in the week, the president has repeatedly taken to social media to dismiss allegation he has failed to denounce racism and hate groups.

