Morning Joe Panel Calls Trump A Defiant ‘Toddler’ Who ‘Needs A Soul’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Thursday President Donald Trump is “like a toddler” who puts “their hand on a burning stove to prove that they were in charge.”

“Maybe he’s so extraordinarily insecure, that the very controls that Gen. Kelly has put on the White House staff to try and help President Trump actually challenged his, I don’t know exactly what, his ego. And he decided he was going to act out in the most horrific way and show the world that he was in charge, just like a toddler showing that they can put their hand on a burning stove to prove that they were in charge,” Scarborough said.

The panel was analyzing if Kelly’s elevation to chief of staff included new systems and strategies to help rein Trump in and reset the administration’s message.

Frank Bruni of The New York Times dismissed the idea of course correcting, intimating it didn’t matter because Trump is soulless.

“This president doesn’t need systems, this president needs a soul. That’s really what it boils down to. They can’t change the man, they can’t change the product.” And that’s the problem here and that’s the problem going forward and that’s the problem until this whole thing’s over,” Bruni said.

