Morning Joe’s Mika Loves ‘Corporate America’ After It Turns On Trump

“Morning Joe” Co-Host Mika Brzezinski praised corporate America despite her abhorrence to private industry, admitting even she was surprised she would praise big business.

“Except for a few voices among the Republicans, we’re not seeing profiles in courage at all, and I can’t believe I’m saying this but follow the lead of corporate America. Corporate America is doing the right thing. I can’t believe I’m saying this,” she said Thursday. She was referring to the corporate pushback to President Donald Trump’s comments about the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

She went a step further and thanked big business for their sage wisdom in leaving Trump’s business council.

“Hey guys, not that hard. Big business, thank you. Can you believe I’m…Uh.” She wasn’t able to finish the sentence. Joe Scarborough cut her off and began naming Republicans who pushed back against Trump.

“Donald Trump cannot continue to provide aid and comfort to neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and fascists, who right now are the only ones in America celebrating Donald Trump,” Scarborough added.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]