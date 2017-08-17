The new White House communications director is a little easier on the eyes than the last two.

Donald Trump has turned to one of his most trusted staffers, Hope Hicks, to take over the job left open after Anthony Scaramucci’s exit from the role which former press secretary Sean Spicer held before him.

Hicks was a model and actress before she decided to get into politics, and it seems to be working out pretty well for her thus far. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump To Name Hope Hicks As White House Communications Director)

The 28-year-old girl from Connecticut was first introduced to the Trump family through Ivanka, who hired her to work in her fashion line. After building a relationship with Trump’s daughter, she earned a role on the communications team for his presidential campaign. She remained close by Trump’s side throughout his candidacy and on into the White House.

Say hello to the president’s new communications director.

