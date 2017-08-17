Spanish police are saying that a van plowing through a crowd of people in Barcelona is “most likely a terror attack.”

After a van rammed through dozens of people Thursday afternoon on La Rambla street in Barcelona, two armed suspects from the attack entered a local restaurant to take cover, per CNN.

An eyewitness confirmed that they saw a man fleeing the van on foot. (RELATED: Van Plows Through ‘Dozens’ Of People On Busy Barcelona Street)

Fox News is currently reporting that 20 people have been injured and at least 1 has died.

Police are already guessing that this is “most likely a terror attack” and are urging people to stay away from the area as the situation is still ongoing.

