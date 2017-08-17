MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi didn’t take kindly to a Trump supporter questioning their backgrounds in business and economics.

Velshi and Ruhle were talking to Brad Thomas, who is on the Trump for President advisory board, about Trump’s plans on infrastructure and tax reform.

The segment went completely off the rails when Thomas told the cohosts, “I know this is not your background.”

Velshi flipped out, yelling, “What are you talking about?”

“It is far more our background than it is yours,” Velshi said. “You can’t just lie on TV, Brad! You can’t just lie on TV.”

“I don’t know who your people told you you were coming on TV with, but you can’t lie about the economy to us,” he continued.

Thomas doubled down on his comments, explaining that he viewed tax reform as a policy that would spur the economy but “the mainstream media doesn’t talk about it.”

“Again, you should fire your press person,” Velshi shot back. “Between the two of us we’ve been doing this for about 50 years. Okay, so, this is just a silly conversation to have with us.”

WATCH:

