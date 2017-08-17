Trump Voters Still Support President After Charlottesville Remarks

Trump voters told CBS News Wednesday they still support the president despite his much-criticized remarks about the violence that occurred during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I don’t look at him as my pastor or my moral leader,” said Atlanta resident Janelle Jones. “I look at him as the leader as it relates to governmental issues.”

Fellow Atlanta resident Ellen Diehl told CBS, “We are not looking for somebody charming.”

She added, “We are looking for a man who knows how to turn things around and he’s got a track record of turning things around.”

Diehl said that after seeing the violent protests in Charlottesville,”it wasn’t necessarily a complete black-white issue. But I think the media is turning it into a black-white issue. It’s definitely a left-right issue. But its left fringe and right fringe.”

Lucretia Hughes, a black woman from Atlanta, says the Confederate statues are “history.”

“I wasn’t born back then you wasn’t either,” Hughes said. “So why is that affecting us? If anything we should grow and learn from it. Just like Martin Luther King said, you don’t judge people by the color of their skin. You base that on their character.”

