Wolf Blitzer Speculates Barcelona Attack May Be ‘Copycat’ Of Charlottesville [VIDEO]

CNN host Wolf Blitzer speculated on air Thursday the terror attack in Barcelona might be a “copycat” of the Charlottesville attack.

“There will be questions about copycats. Questions, if what happened in Barcelona, was at all, at all, a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Blitzer said. “Even though they may be different characters and different political ambitions, they use the same killing device. A vehicle going at high speed a group, a large group, of pedestrians.”

The Barcelona attack is the latest in a long string of attacks all over Europe in which someone drives a car or truck over a group of people. In Charlottesville Saturday, a white supremacist ran over a group of counter-protesters and killed one woman.

One of the first instances occurred Jerusalem in 2015 when a Palestinian man drove his car straight into a crowded bus stop. In Nice, France in 2016, a Islamic terrorist drove a truck through a crowded boardwalk during Bastille Day celebrations, killing nearly 100 people.

In December 2016, Another Islamic radical drove a truck through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12. ISIS has encouraged using speeding vehicles to commit acts of terror since as early as 2015, and inspired at least three major attacks in the last half of 2016.

Local media speculate that as many as 13 died in the Barcelona attack, and police have confirmed at least one fatality and more than 30 injuries.

