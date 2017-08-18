Bannon: Trump Presidency I Fought For Is Over

The Trump presidency Steve Bannon fought for is over, and the people to blame are “West Wing Democrats” and the Republican establishment.

That’s what Bannon told The Weekly Standard in a Friday interview immediately following his ouster as White House chief strategist.

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over,” Bannon said. “We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.” (RELATED: With Bannon Gone, Trump Loses Key Anti-War Aide)

Bannon also took aim at the Republican establishment he loved to rage against before riding Trump’s campaign into his position as Trump’s chief strategist.

“The Republican establishment has no interest in Trump’s success on this. They’re not populists, they’re not nationalists, they had no interest in his program,” Bannon said on Friday. “Zero. It was a half-hearted attempt at Obamacare reform, it was no interest really on the infrastructure, they’ll do a very standard Republican version of taxes.”

Bannon is the latest of Trump’s longtime supporters to express serious concerns about what’s achievable during the Trump presidency.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned on Friday morning that Trump needs to wake up and recognize that his presidency is going downhill.

“I think he’s in a position right now where he’s much more isolated than he realizes,” Gingrich said Friday morning. “On the Hill, he has far more people willing to sit to one side and not help him right now, and I think that he needs to recognize that he’s taken a good first step with bringing in General Kelly, but he needs to think about what has not worked. You don’t get down to 35 percent approval and have people in your own party shooting at you and conclude that everything’s going fine.”

Bannon has now re-joined Breitbart News, the pro-Trump website he ran before joining Trump’s campaign in August 2016.