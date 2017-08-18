Breitbart senior editor Joe Pollak explained Friday that people mainly dislike CNN because they see through the network’s claim of impartiality.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Pollak said MSNBC is doing better than CNN because people know they are getting left-leaning programming with their hosts.

“It’s not selling people a false product,” Pollak said. “When you go on MSNBC you know you’re talking to the left.”

“On CNN there’s this idea that they’re neutral, that they’re all sides, and nobody likes CNN because they know that’s a fraud,” Pollak said, “and what they’re getting on CNN is actually a political message dressed up as nonpartisanship.”

Pollak further explained that he believes “wearing your colors on your vest” can set reporters up for better journalism.

“Tell your viewers honestly, ‘yes we have a point of view but we’re going to be…accurate in our approach of the facts.'”

WATCH:

