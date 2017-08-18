CNN gave itself some applause for how they handled a contentious interview with Corey Stewart, a GOP Senate candidate in Virginia.

Stewart, who had an intense interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Thursday, came back to challenge Chris Cuomo on Trump’s “both sides” comments about Charlottesville, VA. (VIDEO: GOP Senate Candidate Dukes It Out With CNN Host)

Stewart repeatedly asked Cuomo why the left wouldn’t denounce Antifa and attacked CNN for pushing a narrative against the president.

After the interview, cohost Poppy Harlow praised Cuomo for how he dealt with Stewart.

“There is a lot to unpack there. He tried to make it a lot about you and CNN which you didn’t respond to because that’s not what it’s about,” Harlow gushed.

The post-interview segment continued with Harlow and Cuomo reveling in each other’s opinions about whether or not both violent groups in Charlottesville need to be condemned.

