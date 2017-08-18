Joe Scarborough Thinks Trump Will ‘Never Win Another Election, EVER’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed President Donald Trump would “never win another election, ever” because he doesn’t understand the country.

“Donald Trump is so disconnected from that country. He will never win another election, ever. He’s narrowcasting, and that’s the political insanity of this as well,” Scarborough said Friday during “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough was referencing the 2015 shooting in Charleston, S.C., and said Trump could learn a lesson from the way the citizens of South Carolina reacted to the violence and hate of the massacre.

Morning Joe regular and and former CNBC host Donny Deutsch supported Scarborough’s comments.

“Joe you’re talking about humanity. I love the set of words ‘it’s who we are’ and we are a decent people and we’re all created equal. Now, Donald Trump is not decent man. No matter how you slice it,” Deutsch concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]