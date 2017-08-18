Leaked Memo Describes In Agonizing Detail How Congressman Expects To Be Chauffeured

GOP Rep. Todd Rokita of Indiana has an extensive list of expectations for the staffer tasked with chauffeuring him around his home district, according to a leaked 8-page memo outlining the driver’s responsibilities.

Rokita, who is embarking on a Senate run against long time political rival Luke Messer, expects his driver to empty his trash, avoid “unnecessary conversation,” and have an assortment of personal care items including hand sanitizer and gum at the ready, according to the detailed memo obtained by Politico. The driver is also expected to act as a physical barrier between the congressman and opposition research “trackers” looking to capture embarrassing footage.

Other responsibilities include reminding Rokita to have his phone and wallet, and to carry a supply case referred to as the “football.” The case is to contain 20 specific items including a tooth brush and tooth paste, business cards, bottled water, napkins and Kleenex, Lozenges-brand cough drops, a stapler and stapler remover, Post-it notes and Shout wipes.



“There is nothing embarrassing about always being prepared,” Rokita’s office told Politico. His office suggested someone from Messer’s camp must have leaked the memo. (RELATED: Long-Time College Rivals Battle It Out In Indiana Senate Primary)

The instructional memo even includes information about the preferred distance between the waiting car and Rokita’s garage, and mandates that the driver have the car turned around facing down the driveway by the time Rokita leaves his house.

Rokita also expects drivers to provide advance verbal warning of any abrupt braking, but his expectations go far beyond simply driving. The driver is also required to speak with “as many people as possible” to collect their contact information before making sure the information is “quickly entered in to the relevant databases.”

The driver is also expected to take notes of all Rokita’s interactions with constituents and reporters, all while taking pictures for social media.

