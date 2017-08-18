Lefty Activists Want Trump To Keep Firing Staff

Left wing activists called for more Trump administration officials, including Sebastiona Gorka and Stephen Miller, to be fired after it was announced Friday that Stephen Bannon is leaving his post as White House chief strategist.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, released a statement Friday saying: “Stephen Bannon’s departure is the right result, but not for the right reason. The president, who continues to sow hate and division, clearly did not fire Bannon because of his white supremacist views and ties to the so-called ‘alt-right.’ Someone like Bannon should have never worked in the White House to begin with.”

Gupta added, “President Trump must address the deep wounds he has created by ridding his administration of Sebastian Gorka, Stephen Miller, and any other staffers who stoke bigotry, hate, and division. Unless and until the president calls out evil; disavows neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and white supremacists; fires these staffers; and abandons his administration’s anti-civil rights agenda, he will continue to have no moral credibility.”

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of Color of Change, agreed with Gupta’s sentiments, saying in a statement, “Stephen Bannon is an unrepentant bigot and the media godfather of the alt-right. His removal from the White House—which we have demanded for months—is long overdue. But it is not enough.”

Robinson went on to say, “Since his campaign, we have been calling out Trump for blowing a bullhorn to white supremacists, and that has not changed with Bannon’s ouster. Trump continues to employ far-right and Nazi sympathizers, like Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka, at taxpayer expense.”

Robinson concluded later in his statement, “Bannon is only the beginning. If we want white supremacy out of the White House, the administration’s #1 racist—Donald Trump—needs to go, too.”

Adam Green, Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder, stated Friday: “White supremacy is embedded within our society — from the corridors of power in the White House to Wall Street banks that reinforce a rigged system to the everyday experiences of people of color.” Green noted, “As Americans work together to address longer-term systemic issues, our new ad make clear that One firing is not enough: Donald Trump must fire Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, Stephen Miller, and all the other white supremacists in the Trump Administration.”

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee will air ads on Fox, CNN, and MSNBC demanding the firing of Gorka and Miller beginning this Saturday in Bedminster, NJ, and Washington, DC.

