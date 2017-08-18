Mike Huckabee Warns Europe To ‘Wake Up’ And Change Immigration Policies After Terrorist Attack

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee blamed Thursday’s Barcelona attack on lax immigration policies, warning Europe must be more vigilant in fighting terrorism.

“The tragedy that we see all over Europe is that the unfettered immigration policies, which have really just allowed people to come in without any vetting has resulted in disaster,” Huckabee said on “Fox and Friends” Friday.

“We’ve seen it in France and in Belgium. We’ve seen it in the UK, we’ve seen in in Germany. Now we see it in Spain.”

Huckabee said it was vital that Europe “wake up” and ban certain groups of people who do not share their values and deny them access to their countries.

“I think someday, Europe has got to wake up and realize that when you invite people in who do not share your values, who do not share your future and interests, you’ve just got to say: You’re not coming,” Huckabee said.

He defended President Donald Trump’s immigration strategy in light of the attack, and said the criticism Trump received for his proposals was born out of of spite and hatred for the administration.

“I’m just convinced that no matter what Donald Trump says, no matter what he does the critics are going to line up and pile up,” he said. “If he says God bless you, they’ll beat him up for using the term God.”

“These people are not going to be happy. They don’t want to be happy. They want to be angry and hate Donald Trump and they’re going to find a way to do it,” Huckabee concluded.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]