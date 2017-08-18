MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Delivers Sermon On Jesus To Rebuke Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough quoted Jesus and the New Testament on “Morning Joe” Friday and asked why Christian Trump supporters weren’t following their faith and speaking out against the president.

“He [Jesus] says blessed are the merciful for they shall be shown mercy. I want to know with the president’s evangelical task force, where are those leaders?! Why won’t they speak out? Because they are speaking, in my opinion, for something much bigger than a political faction. They are speaking for a church and they are speaking for their faith, and they have been sickeningly quiet,” Scarborough said Friday.

Scarborough fired off several lines from the New Testament with little context, suggesting President Donald Trump wasn’t following the pillars of Christianity. This comes just one day after the “Morning Joe” panel referred to Trump as a “toddler” who didn’t have a soul.

Scarborough focused on forgiveness as a way for Trump to unite citizens and help heal the country.

“One of the first things you read the words from Jesus’ mouth in the new testament, the beatitudes, blessed are the peacemakers, blessed are the meek, blessed are the poor in spirit. You can go to the sermon on the mount a couple of chapters later. What does Jesus say: You’ve heard it said love your friends and hate your enemies, I say love your enemies too. And he says you know how often you have to forgive? 70 times seven. Which means you have to keep forgiving forever,” Scarborough said.

