NBC ‘s evening broadcast spent 60 percent more time on stories about Donald Trump than on a terror attack in Barcelona that killed 14 people and injured over 100.

According to a study by the Media Research Center, “NBC Nightly News” only spent four minutes and 32 seconds on the Barcelona attack while they spent seven minutes and 34 seconds on Trump-related stories.

As of Friday morning, 14 people had been reported dead and 100 people had been reported injured as the result of a van ramming into pedestrians in the famous La Rambla area Thursday night. Police had also reportedly shot down several suspects in a separate attack.

Nonetheless, “NBC Nightly News” had three separate reports on developments related to Trump and Charlottesville, including the removal of confederate monuments.

“CBS Evening News” had slightly more equitable coverage, spending six minutes and 41 seconds on the terror attack and seven minutes on Trump. ABC’s “World News Tonight” was the only “big three” broadcast network to dedicate more time to the Barcelona attack.

