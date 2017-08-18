Report: Bannon Says He Resigned Two Weeks Ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Circa he resigned from his position two weeks ago, following reports President Donald Trump fired him Friday.

The New York Times first reported Bannon — the former head of Breitbart News — White House officials had been long deliberating when and how they would move forward with his termination.

“Steve was made aware he was going to be asked to leave.. he was given the opportunity to do it on his own terms,” a senior administration official told Axios. “He was told the decision had been made and that he would no longer be serving at the WH.”

Steve Bannon just told me he resigned from the White House two weeks ago @POTUS #Bannon — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 18, 2017

Bannon’s exit comes shortly after the president faced bipartisan backlash for his remarks both sides were responsible for the violent outbreak at a white nationalist rally Saturday. Critics of Bannon, who worked on the Trump campaign, alleged he was racist and affiliated with the white nationalist movement.

Trump opted not to confirm whether his chief strategist would be pushed out of the White House during his Tuesday press conference.

