Steve Bannon (Photo: Getty Images/CHIP SOMODEVILLA)   Steve Bannon (Photo: Getty Images/CHIP SOMODEVILLA)   

Steve Bannon Is Leaving The White House

Robert Donachie
Robert Donachie
Capitol Hill and Health Care Reporter
12:44 PM 08/18/2017

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his position in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Friday. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

The Drudge Report first reported the news, and said that he may return to the conservative website Breitbart.

Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The political strategist reportedly submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, according to The New York Times. While it was scheduled for Monday, Bannon’s resignation was delayed in the aftermath of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Trump and administration officials have been deliberating for some time as to when and how to release Bannon.

FILE -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer (C) and White House advisers Steve Bannon (top) and Stephen Miller (bottom) deplane as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bannon with Sean Spicer and Stephen Miller after arriving with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bannon was one of the first people to jump on board the president’s political team when he announced his bid for the presidency in 2015. Rumors floated Thursday that Bannon might lose his job after the political strategist landed in hot water after The Prospect released an article Wednesday in which Bannon made some unsavory comments regarding members of the administration.

Senior adviser Steve Bannon stands between Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and Ivanka Trump as President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bannon with Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and Ivanka Trump as President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump refused Tuesday at Trump Tower to say whether or not Bannon’s job was secure, but the president defended the political strategist as “not a racist.” The president told reporters that “we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.”

